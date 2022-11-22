Read full article on original website
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Binance Pledges An Additional $1B For Its Crypto Recovery Fund: What Investors Need To Know
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pledged another $1 billion towards its industry recovery fund, increasing the total amount of the fund to $2 billion, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao made the announcement on Friday. Along with other well-known crypto companies, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Manchester United Stock Spikes Higher On Report Of Apple's Interest In Buying Soccer Club
Amidst a report about Apple’s interest in purchasing the club, its stock surged 12.8% on Friday. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012. Manchester United PLC MANU has announced that the soccer team’s owners are weighing a potential sale. The team said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple And The Quantum Computing Revolution
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks," by Eric Savitz, points out that the quantum computing revolution is coming, but only a handful of quantum start-ups have reached the public market so far.
Amazon of Africa, Jumia Technologies Undergoes Tough Restructuring To Boost Bottomline
E-commerce group Jumia Technologies AG JMIA, often dubbed the "Amazon of Africa," underwent a heavy restructuring following the expelling of its co-CEOs and its plunging share price, Financial Times reported. Earlier this month, the company removed founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec and appointed a new management board.
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,296 MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,261, which is 2.01x the current floor price of 1.36 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,261 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Black Friday Comes: Eyes on Retail Sector as Shoppers Head to Stores Following
(Friday Market Open) Black Friday is here, putting focus on retailers once again after strong quarterly earnings from many big stores. Will door-busters end up dead as a doornail? Analysts wonder if this year’s inflation-battered consumer will pack a punch. Stocks rose slightly in premarket trading after Wednesday’s solid...
Meituan's Q3 Results Impress Due To Pandemic Aftermath As Alibaba, Tencent Suffer
Meituan MPNGF MPNGY reported third-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to RMB62.6 billion. The growth affirmed resilient demand in China for takeaway from people confined to home during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports. Core local commerce revenue grew 24.6% Y/Y. The segment's operating profit increased by 124.6% Y/Y to RMB9.3 billion....
Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore
The Retail Marketing Platform Reports that Repeat Shoppers Account for More Purchases (63%) Than First-Time Buyers (37%) as Retailers Focus on Bringing Back Shoppers They Identified and Engaged Earlier in the Year. Despite Black Friday promotions beginning earlier than ever this year, retailers saw an 11% increase in day-of Black...
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Economy Is Biggest Bubble In World History: 'God Have Mercy On Us All'
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has made some gloomy predictions in the past about the economy and the condition of the market. Now, in a new tweet, Kiyosaki said the "economy is the biggest bubble in world history." He also mentioned that he does not invest in equities, bonds, ETS, or mutual funds.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.
It's Time To Stop Making Celebrity Endorsements Your Measuring Stick For Investment Products
What do celebrities Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Matt Damon and several professional sports franchises have in common? They all recently were part of large-scale endorsement and sponsorship campaigns for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency exchanges or other related businesses. Curry, Brady and the Miami Heat endorsed the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In the ads,...
China On Slippery Grounds As UK Restricts Chinese-Made Surveillance Systems
The U.K. Cabinet Office has told central government departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites," citing security risks, Financial Times reported. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said it would cover visual surveillance equipment "produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People's Republic of...
