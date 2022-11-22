Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,
1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
Confluent is one of the few companies that have consistently increased their guidance this year. The company is benefiting from the adoption of cloud computing, which has laid the foundations for data streaming. One Wall Street investment bank thinks Confluent stock could soar 147%.
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects.
Here's Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
CVS Health delivered strong results in the third quarter. Its dividend has significant room for growth over the long run. The shares currently offer investors a compelling value.
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax is now trading at a fraction of the prices it enjoyed in 2020 and 2021. Much of the blame goes to difficulties in meeting supply agreements with customers. Its now-lower price doesn't necessarily make this stock a bargain.
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited."
Is Now the Time for Income Investors to Buy This Big Pharma Stock?
Pfizer offset a dip in revenue with improved profitability in the third quarter. The company's dividend is well-covered and double the S&P 500 index's 1.6% yield.
Where Will HP Stock Be in 3 Years?
Its earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and the entire year broadly fell short of analysts' expectations. HP's introduction of a new "Future Ready Transformation Plan" overshadowed some of those near-term challenges.
Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say
The emergence of Amazon Web Services has increased the company's valuation. Due to the combination of businesses, the stock is difficult to value. Its current valuation is historically low as growth has slowed and profits have weakened.
My Best Monster Growth Stock for 2023 (and Beyond)
The digital advertising market could soar over the coming years. The Trade Desk is the leading independent buy-side platform, and it looks like that's paying off. This year could be one of the best years of market share gains, despite the uneasy macro picture.
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Was Climbing This Week
Celsius signed a wide-ranging sponsorship deal with the Professional Fighters League. The move is the latest evidence that Celsius could be the next Red Bull or Monster.
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Roku is experiencing a temporary slowdown in digital ad sales, but the company has barely scratched the surface of its long-term market opportunity. Intel can spend its way out of the current market crunch.
Is It Too Late to Buy Veru Stock?
Veru's stock took a huge hit when an FDA commitee voted against its most advanced program. It still has a couple of products on the market and more late-stage projects in the pipeline. Treat this stock like a relatively early-stage biotech in terms of the risk it carries.
3 Excellent Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Holiday Shopping List
Digital Realty's sell-off has pushed its dividend yield to its highest level in years. Highwood Properties stock looks underpriced and its dividend should keep growing. Rent lags home price appreciation by almost two years, which should benefit Equity Residential.
2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now
Digital Realty Trust should benefit from long-term growth in demand for third-party data centers. Medical Properties Trust expects an improved outlook for its tenant hospital operators.
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla's shares are more attractive after their sharp decline in 2023, according to two Wall Street investment firms.
Novocure Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Bull case: Novocure has several major catalysts on the way. Bear case: Investors could have a better entry point with Novocure.
