There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town
(RELATED) Russia rejects US basketball star Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence. South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory. “South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Explainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration’s latest high-level engagement with America’s oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan.
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
Tens of thousands protest Mexican president's electoral reform plan
MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
S. Africa's Ramaphosa demands climate aid from rich world in UK state visit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged rich nations to help save vulnerable ones from climate change, as he made the first state visit of King Charles III's reign. The king, long known for his advocacy on issues relating to the climate, said "we must find and implement practical solutions to the twin, existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss".
Iran says 40 foreigners arrested for taking part in anti-government protests
Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that...
Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for ‘communicating’ with foreign news channels
An unnamed British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran’s Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. “The Revolutionary Guards’ Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International,” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s News Network said,...
