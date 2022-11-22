ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded

Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
The Independent

Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers

Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
The Independent

‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
AFP

S. Africa's Ramaphosa demands climate aid from rich world in UK state visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged rich nations to help save vulnerable ones from climate change, as he made the first state visit of King Charles III's reign. The king, long known for his advocacy on issues relating to the climate, said "we must find and implement practical solutions to the twin, existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss".
CNBC

Iran says 40 foreigners arrested for taking part in anti-government protests

Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that...
The Guardian

Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for ‘communicating’ with foreign news channels

An unnamed British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran’s Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. “The Revolutionary Guards’ Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International,” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s News Network said,...

