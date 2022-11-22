ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackchronicle.com

Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
SANFORD, FL
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida man bound over on vehicular homicide charge | Local News

The man accused of touring within the mistaken lane of site visitors earlier than colliding with a truck and killing the motive force has been bound over to District Court for aggravated vehicular homicide. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, waived his preliminary listening to Nov. 18 and was bound over for...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

UPDATED: Suspect in Lacey slayings arrested in Florida | National News

Nov. 22—LACEY — The suspect in the execution-style murders of 4 folks at a marijuana develop operation close to Lacey has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in an e-mail launched Tuesday night that the person, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested simply after 4 p.m. central time with out incident by Miami Beach (Fla.) Police Department officers.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found useless hours after he was reported lacking from his house in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Pena’s physique was found in a physique of water not removed...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News

Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

83-year-old woman last seen in Titusville, Florida has been found

TITUSVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
BUFFALO, OK
blackchronicle.com

BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
