Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Ride On Toys Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Top 12v, 6v & 24v Electric Ride On Cars, Trucks, Tractors & More Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
Save on ride on toys deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale, featuring the top 12 volt, 6 volt & 24 volt battery-powered ride on tractors, trucks & cars savings. Black Friday & Cyber Monday electric ride on toys deals for 2022 have arrived. Find the best offers on PAW Patrol, Disney, Power Wheels, John Deere, Little Tikes and more ride on vehicles for kids. Links to the top deals are listed below.
BMW Plans To Invest €2B In Hungary Plant
German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY is building a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE at its site in Hungary. The company will invest over €2 billion and is expected to generate more than 500 additional jobs. The battery assembly will...
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Did Daimler Miss A Trick By Not Buying Tesla? Analyst Says 'Worse Than Blockbuster Not Buying Netflix'
Tesla Inc. TSLA has emerged as the frontrunner in the global electric vehicle market, overcoming teething problems and a funding crunch in 2018 that nearly led to its bankruptcy. What Happened: In 2019. the company received a lifeline from German automaker Daimler, which has now renamed itself as Mercedes-Benz Group...
Want An Electric Bike? Check Out These Black Friday Deals
The popularity of electric bikes is growing quickly. The bikes make it easy for people that live in hilly areas to get around without having to use a car. With gas prices higher than normal, electric bikes become even more attractive. Here are some of the best deals for electric...
