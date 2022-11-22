Read full article on original website
Washington Square News
Teachers in training fight for future of NYU music education program
The music education program at NYU’s Steinhardt school will stop accepting applications starting in the fall 2023 semester, according to administrators. Several students in the program, which trains students to be music teachers, expressed concerns about its future. Department chair Marilyn Nonken said in an email to students that...
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
New York's state education department threatens to withhold funding from schools who refuse to remove Native American mascots by next year
Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references for mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face losing state aid, the state Department of Education said. 'Public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots. Arguments that community members...
wonkhe.com
Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all
One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
Washington think tank calls out NEA over 'teachers know best' claim
(The Center Square) – A recent tweet by the National Education Association was deemed inappropriate and "creepy" by the Washington-based think tank, the Freedom Foundation. The national teachers union bases its current ad campaign around creating a more just and inclusive society through public education. When visiting the NEA’s website, a message to educators states, “our best hope for student success is YOU,” followed by steps to ensure students of all backgrounds succeed in learning.
