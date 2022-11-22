Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated
A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Can’t be that many tourists in helicopters | Editorial was right | Public should know teen suspect’s identity | Letters
Call me a conspiracy theorist. My opinion is that the unwanted helicopter noise pollution in Liberty State Park or anywhere else in Jersey City is not due to tourist helicopter flight patterns. I live high in the Heights and helicopter activity is non-stop. My gut feeling tells me that this...
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
