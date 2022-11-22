MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...

