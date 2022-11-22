ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated

A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
CBS News

NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
