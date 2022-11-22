Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Petitioners seek vote to enshrine reproductive rights in Oklahoma Constitution
OKLAHOMA CITY — With the Oklahoma Legislature having outlawed abortion in nearly all situations in the state, Oklahomans would possibly get an opportunity to legalize abortion themselves via a state query. Backers of State Question 828 are awaiting permission from the Secretary of State’s Office to begin gathering signatures...
A newly filed petition hopes to change the state’s constitution, giving Oklahomans legal access to abortion care.
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
KOCO
OKLAHOMA CITY — An effort is underway to let voters decide if there is a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. A new ballot initiative, State Question 828, would amend the state Constitution to protect abortion rights. Voters in other states have passed similar abortion protections recently. KOCO 5...
KOCO
OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
kosu.org
Headlines: No charges for Stitt’s son, Oklahoma Congressional GOP & Thunder lose at home
Gov. Stitt’s son won’t face alcohol and firearm charges over a situation in Guthrie. (NewsOK) Tulsa residents mourn the loss of a victim of the Colorado Springs club killing. (Tulsa World) Local LGBTQ allies react to nightclub shooting. (Tulsa World) OTA comes under fire for purchasing website opposing...
KTEN.com
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
blackchronicle.com
Florida faces more problems with reinsurance – Action News Jax
TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers attempt to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system subsequent month, they may face worsening problems with reinsurance, a vital a part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings launched...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
kgou.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
kgou.org
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
This year’s severe drought conditions caused crops like wheat and corn to wither away and pasture cattle graze to dry up. Ranchers across the state are now looking for ways to feed their cattle through the winter as hay supplies dwindle. Despite the recent drop in temperatures and several...
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
