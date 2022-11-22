ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Petitioners seek vote to enshrine reproductive rights in Oklahoma Constitution

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the Oklahoma Legislature having outlawed abortion in nearly all situations in the state, Oklahomans would possibly get an opportunity to legalize abortion themselves via a state query. Backers of State Question 828 are awaiting permission from the Secretary of State’s Office to begin gathering signatures...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary

State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Center Square

Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance – Action News Jax

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers attempt to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system subsequent month, they may face worsening problems with reinsurance, a vital a part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings launched...
FLORIDA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday

OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
BUFFALO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy