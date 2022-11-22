HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking. Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Houston (6-0) shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3s. “That’s the first time all year someone has punched us in the mouth,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We’re used to punching other people in the mouth around here.” Sampson, who won his 705th career game, has never had a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO