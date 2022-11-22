Read full article on original website
Related
NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game
Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
Big Ten boss Kevin Warren: 'Without a doubt' OSU deserves CFP spot
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made the case for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff despite Saturday's 45-23 loss to Michigan.
Miami seeks payback for last year’s loss to UCF
The Miami Hurricanes will be out for revenge. Miami (5-1) will visit UCF (5-1) on Sunday night in Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse's Judah Mintz ejected after slapping Bryant guard in the face, sparking wild altercation
Things got heated quickly on Saturday afternoon in Syracuse. There was a slew of ejections in the first half of the Orange’s game against Bryant on Saturday after a pair of slaps led to a bench-clearing altercation on the floor of the JMA Wireless Dome. Just after the midway...
Clemson's CFP hopes crash as Tigers fall to South Carolina
Clemson had its nation-leading 40-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing to rival South Carolina 31-30 in a mistake-filled performance that effectively eliminates the Tigers from CFP contention for a second straight season.
No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted that flag and mugged for a bank of cameras. Ohio State players leaving the field barely looked their way. Again, Michigan was the best team in The Game, this time by a score of 45-23.
Sasser, cold-shooting No. 2 Houston outlast Kent State 49-44
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking. Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Houston (6-0) shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3s. “That’s the first time all year someone has punched us in the mouth,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We’re used to punching other people in the mouth around here.” Sampson, who won his 705th career game, has never had a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
