7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Veteran Colgate DL/Mt. Lebanon Native Coleman Coco Picks Up Offer From Pitt
There are still two games left for Pitt this season, on the road against Miami and an undetermined bowl game, but Pitt’s recruiting efforts are about to really kick off. The transfer portal officially opens back up in two weeks, and the amount of movement around the college football landscape will be unprecedented. Pitt is already looking to add.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WR Janeh Enters Transfer Portal to Plethora of FBS Offers
Duquesne sophomore wide receiver Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Monday and since then, has received a slew of offers from FBS schools. He played a total of three seasons for the Dukes, but most of his production came in this previous season. He led the team in receiving touchdown with nine in the 2022 season, while finishing in second with 579 receiving yards and 43 receptions.
Pitt Preparing for Offseason Roster Management with Senior's Decisions Looming
Which Pitt Panthers seniors will stay or return will be determined next week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
erienewsnow.com
McDowell High School Senior Awarded Full Ride Scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh
A Millcreek Township School District student has been awarded a full ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. Yeabsira Frost (Sira) is a a senior a McDowell High School. Sira is looking to study engineering with a focus on robotics or computer engineering. She is currently taking courses at both...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
pbrtv.com
Musings: Jazz will move to 660
Scott Fybush reported Monday that the donation of WAMO (660 Wilkinsburg) will allow it to be the new home for WZUM’s jazz format. What Pittsburgh Public Media will do with 1550 (the present WZUM) is anyone’s guess at this moment. Of course the lower dial position will allow for a broader spread of the programming. WZUM-FM will remain at 88.1 in Bethany, WV, and 660’s new translator will be W266CV (101.1 Braddock). The positioning of the 101.1 transmitter is on the Crown Tower on Pittsburgh’s North Side allows its 99 watts to spread pretty well over Pittsburgh.
Washington Square News
How NYU is saving $141 million this year
A three-bedroom, three-bath condominium on 90 Franklin St. in Lower Manhattan that NYU purchased for $4 million in 2013 would have cost the university about $320,000 in property taxes for the current fiscal year. (Alex Tey for WSN) NYU’s real estate holdings were worth around $15 billion in 2018. They...
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
Washington Square News
Opinion: You should love 8 a.m. classes
One of the most dreaded weeks of the semester has officially passed us: spring course registration. Maybe you were lucky and got all your top choices. Maybe you’re still scrambling to find courses that fit your schedule while waiting to get off waitlists. Classes at 8 a.m. were probably at the bottom of your list. I’m here to tell you that you should move them higher.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
Washington Square News
Teachers in training fight for future of NYU music education program
The music education program at NYU’s Steinhardt school will stop accepting applications starting in the fall 2023 semester, according to administrators. Several students in the program, which trains students to be music teachers, expressed concerns about its future. Department chair Marilyn Nonken said in an email to students that...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
Washington Square News
How Much is Rent in NYC?
NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
