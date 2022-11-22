This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. Daniela Lalita stacks her thoughts the way she stacks her voice into a choir of thousands in her music. She Zooms in from London and, going a mile-a-minute on our call, it’s unsurprising to hear the Peruvian experimental creative’s mind firing on all cylinders. She’s fresh off the release of Trececerotres, her debut EP out now via Young, which she celebrated in New York with a release party at a Financial District locale that descended quickly into bacchanalia. The music veered from Tokischa and Daddy Yankee to local DJ Wallh4x — who was hand-picked by Daniela for the occasion — and they began their set with Gregorian chants before smashing sacred songs with rave beats and metal guitars.

