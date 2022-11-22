One of the most dreaded weeks of the semester has officially passed us: spring course registration. Maybe you were lucky and got all your top choices. Maybe you’re still scrambling to find courses that fit your schedule while waiting to get off waitlists. Classes at 8 a.m. were probably at the bottom of your list. I’m here to tell you that you should move them higher.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO