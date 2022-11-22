Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Square News
How NYU is saving $141 million this year
A three-bedroom, three-bath condominium on 90 Franklin St. in Lower Manhattan that NYU purchased for $4 million in 2013 would have cost the university about $320,000 in property taxes for the current fiscal year. (Alex Tey for WSN) NYU’s real estate holdings were worth around $15 billion in 2018. They...
Washington Square News
Opinion: You should love 8 a.m. classes
One of the most dreaded weeks of the semester has officially passed us: spring course registration. Maybe you were lucky and got all your top choices. Maybe you’re still scrambling to find courses that fit your schedule while waiting to get off waitlists. Classes at 8 a.m. were probably at the bottom of your list. I’m here to tell you that you should move them higher.
Washington Square News
Study and Socialize Without Breaking the Bank
New York is expensive. Whether you’re looking to cram for an exam or meet up with friends, these spots around campus and nearby are just a few of our favorite affordable options.
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
Comments / 0