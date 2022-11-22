This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.

