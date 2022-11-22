Read full article on original website
utc.edu
UTC Construction records pair of Top 5 finishes in regional contest
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Construction Competition Team placed in the Top Five in both the Commercial Building and the Shadow Team categories in this year’s Associated Schools of Construction Region 2 competition, which covers the Southeast. In the Commercial Building category, the six-member team placed ahead of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
chattanoogapulse.com
Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football
This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
wutc.org
“Artists Work” To Support Chattanooga Area Artists
For artists here in the Chattanooga area, applications are now open for a grant program that concludes with an exhibit or performance within Hamilton County. Grants of up to 10,000 dollars are available from the “Artists Work” program, run by ArtsBuild. The deadline for individual artists and artist...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
Rossville, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
beckersasc.com
$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm
A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WTVC
Union Gospel Mission's annual Thanksgiving feeding at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kimberly George Race talks about how this Wednesday is The Union Gospel Mission's annual Thanksgiving feeding at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. They will serve over 400 meals and provide clothing, backpacks, and live entertainment to the area's homeless and low-income neighbors. Stay connected with Union...
WTVC
Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo
Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
WDEF
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
WTVCFOX
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
fox29.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
WTVCFOX
No one injured in fire that damages Chattanooga home Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one was injured in a fire that damaged the back of a home in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD responded to the fire on the 2400 block of East 3rd Street:. Crews arrived to flames coming from the back of the house...
