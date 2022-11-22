Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego native helped stop Colorado shooting
The Army veteran who helped stop Saturday’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs has deep ties to San Diego. In other news, San Diego soccer fans cheer on both U.S. and Mexico. Plus, a local food organization prepares for a huge pre-Thanksgiving pie delivery, to help feed critically ill San Diegans.
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
KPBS
Local LGBT community praises the SDSU grad who helped stop the Colorado Springs shooting
One of the two people credited with stopping Saturday's mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub has San Diego roots. Richard Fierro graduated from Mira Mesa High School and got his bachelor's degree from San Diego State University before joining the Army. Now, he is being hailed as a hero...
KPBS
Turkey on the menu at San Diego hospitals this Thanksgiving
Thousands of San Diegans will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at local hospitals. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at a special meal meant to remind patients and staff of home. Thousands of San Diegans will spend the holiday at local hospitals, but some can still look forward...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
KPBS
San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting
Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
KPBS
California’s coastal Amtrak service still down for Thanksgiving holiday
The threat of a bluff collapse in San Clemente in late September continues to interrupt passenger rail service between San Diego and points north. Transportation officials in September told San Diegans the passenger service would stop for at least 60 days. The head of the San Diego Association of Governments...
KPBS
Top holiday arts events and performances in San Diego
Yiddishland California: 'Chanukkah-themed Art Walk'. Yiddishland California just opened a year ago as a cultural center and hub for Jewish and Yiddish arts and culture — it's in the heart of La Jolla, run by Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA). They're having a Hanukkah-themed event...
KPBS
KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special
In this KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special, we talk to San Diego Chef Brad Wise about what to do with your leftover turkey, how to make the best mashed potatoes and shares some Thanksgiving meal budgeting tips. Then, Joely Proudfit, director of the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
KPBS
Hillcrest community on edge after LGBTQ shooting, but standing up to hate
A march and vigil will be held in Hillcrest tonight to show support for the LGBTQ community after Saturday’s deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting, and is being held on murder and hate crime charges. Published reports say the suspect is related to a San Diego-area assemblyman. KPBS has not been able to confirm those reports. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.<br/>
Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa
SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
KPBS
Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Cal State San Marcos
Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together to identify and notify those who had a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
NBC San Diego
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
KPBS
Baja earthquake hits close to San Diego
While it struck more than 100 miles away, this morning's earthquake was strong enough to shake parts of San Diego County. The U.S. Geological Survey measures it as a 6.2 magnitude quake. KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen talked with those who work year-round to understand earthquakes, and how communities like San Diego can withstand them.
