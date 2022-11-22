It’s been a strange couple of years for buying and selling cars. Earlier this year, The Verge’s Sean Hollister wrote about an intriguing phenomenon — selling his used car, a 2014 Honda Fit, for more money than he’d paid for it. The buyer? The car sales website Carvana. Since 2020, the market for new and used vehicles has gone through a number of permutations, driven by the pandemic and supply chain shortages — and the convenience of Carvana’s platform appealed to many buyers and sellers.

1 DAY AGO