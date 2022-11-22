ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bill Jones
2d ago

Wouldn't surprise me if the youngest son wrecked his truck on purpose to use it to try and gain sympathy from the court...These chrisleys have no shame and maybe dad slipped him some coin to do this...Nothing about this phony family surprises me and the lengths they went through to get on TV...I have more respect for The Kardashian/ Jenners....and really have no respect for them.

Vupix Thunder
2d ago

wow can't believe these self righteous people, all those crooked government people that haven't got caught and you talk about these two. If you want to send them to jail then you might as well start out at the white house and all those that sit high in those seats.

Paul Meier
2d ago

these people got exactly what they deserve their thieves when they get out they will have nothing and I mean absolutely nothing no big mansion bank accounts are gone because they're going to have to pay back all the money that they took. this is what happens to people who think they can get away with everything just like the Trump family

