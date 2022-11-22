Read full article on original website
#PurpleHa23: JUCO S Tyrik McDaniel commits to ECU
East Carolina has picked up one of its top targets in the defensive backfield, landing junior college safety Tyrik McDaniel. The former Old Dominion Monarch and current Independence (Kan.) Community College standout has held an offer from ECU for a few weeks now. He officially visited this past weekend for the home finale against Houston, and announced his commitment on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
