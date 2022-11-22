ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

15 Book Recommendations From Your Favorite Celebrities

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikkqT_0jJqLjoF00
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with a new book. Whether you're looking for something to read or looking for the perfect gift for the literary lover in your life, look no further. Some of your favorite celebrity musicians, actors, and socialites happen to be bookworms and they have great recommendations to consider.

Of course, we have celebs like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon who are known for their celebrity book clubs, but we're diving a little deeper to reveal the books beloved by pop stars like Beyoncé , Shawn Mendes , Dua Lipa , Adele, and more. Keep scrolling to get 15 book recommendations from some of today's biggest stars!

1. Norwegian Wood - Haruki Murakami: Recommended by Harry Styles

When Harry Styles isn't busy making hit albums and selling out arenas, it turns out there's a good chance he's reading. The superstar has recommended many books from Rob Sheffield 's music memoir to Joan Didion, but there's one that sticks out above the rest. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone , Styles revealed Norwegian Wood was the first book he couldn't put down. Styles admitted that reading wasn’t really his “thing” until an ex-girlfriend gave him some books. “I felt like I had to read them because she’d think I was a dummy if I didn’t read them.”

2. Klara and the Sun - Kazuo Ishiguro: Recommended by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is an avid reader and often takes to Instagram to share her book hauls. Earlier this year she shared her summer reading list with fans . This Nobel Prize-winning dystopian sci-fi novel from British writer Kazuo Ishiguro was the first mentioned on her list. Keep scrolling to check out her other picks.

3. A Fine Balance - Rohinton Mistry: Recommended by Dua Lipa

4. Swimming in the Dark - Tomasz Jedrowski: Recommended by Dua Lipa

5. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous - Ocean Vuong: Recommended by Dua Lipa

6. Girl, Woman, Other - Bernadine Evaristo: Recommended by Dua Lipa

7. Rebecca - Daphne Du Maurier: Recommended by Taylor Swift

You can't write chart-topping and decade-defining songs without reading at least a little. This 1938 Gothic novel has been a source of inspiration for many artists including filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock and Guillermo del Toro, and of course Taylor Swift. The song 'tolerate it' off her 2020 album evermore was inspired by the two main characters .

8. Shantaram - Gregory David Roberts: Recommended by Shawn Mendes

Since canceling the remainder of his world tour in order to take care of his physical and mental health, Shawn Mendes has had more time to read. He took to Instagram to share this 2003 novel after he read it and dubbed it a "life changer."

9. Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living - Glennon Doyle: Recommended by Adele

Continuing on the subject of "life changers," this best-selling book got rave reviews from none other than Adele . In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer recommended this book to her fans after admitting she didn't know she was "solely responsible" for finding joy in her life until reading this book.

10. What Will It Take to Make A Woman President? - Marianne Schnall: Recommended by Beyoncé

Back in 2016, Beyoncé recommended this 2013 book to all of her fans, but especially the young ones. “I would love for my younger fans to read What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall," she said per Peopl e . "It’s a collection of interviews and essays by great women, including Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, and Melissa Etheridge. They will inspire you to become a better leader.”

11. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind - Yuval Noah Harari - Recommended by Lizzo

If you've ever wondered why humans do what we do, this may be the book for you. Lizzo recommended it over the summer while promoting her album Special. She told the Today Show that she enjoys reading psychology books in her free time. She also mentioned the following book in the interview.

12. The Molecule of More: How a Single Chemical in Your Brain Drives Love, Sex, and Creativity - Daniel Z. Lieberman: Recommended by Lizzo

13. Lost & Found - Kathryn Schulz: Recommended by Gwyneth Paltrow

This Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir was shared by Paltrow's Goop Book Club as the first pick of 2022. You can read an excerpt from the book at Goop.com .

14. The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself - Michael A. Singer: Recommended by Miley Cyrus

Miley once tweeted , "reading books so i don't die a famous pop pop dumb dumb" and it seems like she's continued to keep challenging herself through books. In a 2016 interview , Miley revealed that she gave contestants on The Voice this self-help book to help them calm down before live performances.

15. You Can Heal Your Life - Louise Hay: Recommended by Jennifer Lopez

JLo read this 1984 self-help book in her twenties and recommended it to anyone who hasn't read it yet. “One [book] that really helped me in my life and empowered me was a book by Louise Hay called You Can Heal Your Life,” said Lopez . “I read it when I was in my twenties. It made me realize how powerful my thoughts were–what I thought about myself, others, and work. [It also helped me realize] all the things I had to pay attention to and how that created my life. I really encourage you guys to take a look at this book if you’ve never read it!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

From Harry Styles to Emma Roberts: How celebrity readers became the book influencers we didn’t know we needed

In August, Harry Styles stopped by Sweet Pickle Books, an independent store in New York City that sells both pickles and books. He bought pickles, a T-shirt, and a hat. Photos of Styles inside the boutique spread fast on social media. Word of his visit spread to TikTok, where videos of the singer routinely get hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of views. (His own song “As It Was” has become one of the app’s most used songs.)Leigh Altshuler, who opened Sweet Pickle Books two years ago after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic, says Styles’s visit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
People

Who Are Jennifer Aniston's Half Siblings? All About John Melick III and Alexander Aniston

Here's everything to know about Jennifer Aniston's two half-siblings, shared with late parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston Meet Jennifer Aniston's siblings. The Friends actress has two half-brothers, John Melick III and Alexander "AJ" Aniston. Jennifer's late mom, Nancy Dow, welcomed John III during her first marriage to Jack Melick in 1959. Her dad, John Aniston — whose death was recently announced on Nov. 11 at age 89 — welcomed AJ during his second marriage to Sherry Rooney in 1989. Over the years, the actress has rarely been...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Cinemablend

60 Years Later, Bond Girls Halle Berry, Denise Richards, Ursula Andress, and More

Six decades of history have seen the James Bond movies introduce the world to many a gadget and villain, plus quite a few faces playing 007 himself. However, another major piece to this formula of success has always been the Bond Girl. Companions to Commander Bond on his adventures in espionage, it’s a role that’s still coveted to this day, and has been graced by so many talented actors along the way.
thedigitalfix.com

Quentin Tarantino has great response for people who dislike his movies

The medium of film is such a subjective artform, with even the best movies of all time proving to be divisive. For Quentin Tarantino, pleasing everybody has never been the mission statement, and for anyone who doesn’t like his work, the filmmaker has a very simple solution. Tarantino has...
EW.com

Hollywood's A-list schmoozed — and got schooled — at the 2022 Governors Awards

So much of the Oscar race is simply showing up: being seen, staying in mind, schmoozing at parties. It can feel like work (especially for stars of an antisocial stripe) and by that way of thinking, the Academy's swanky Governors Awards, held at Los Angeles's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel Nov. 19, was definitely work. Virtually everyone in the awards conversation was there, including Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lawrence and her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas, Florence Pugh. To the small group of press members invited to cover the event, it felt like there were more celebrities in the ballroom than waiters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) and 10 other actors getting Oscar buzz for short, scene-stealing performances

Some of the finest acting ever nominated for an Oscar constitutes no more than five percent of the movie it’s in. Over the past 20 years, Alan Arkin (“Argo”) and Sam Elliot (“A Star is Born”) have both gotten into Best Supporting Actor for roles that, combined, barely exceed 15 minutes of screen-time. Viola Davis(“Doubt”) and William Hurt (“A History of Violence”) were also recognized for the even trickier task of condensing their work to a one-scene cameo. It may not be glamorous, but credibly fleshing a character out against the clock is a craft unto itself. Thankfully, the art of...
TheDailyBeast

Timothée Chalamet Is the Last Hollywood Heartthrob Remaining

Long before I became a professional writer and was forced to start adulting, I spent far too much of my adolescence on the chaotic corner of the internet known to many as Stan Twitter. For most of that time, my Twitter was a stan account dedicated to expressing my immense love for Timothée Chalamet, a name that has become so instantly recognizable that he requires no introduction. It began on a random day in 2017, when a paparazzi photo of the actor made its way onto my timeline; it was love at first sight. The rest is history.That’s the power...
Deadline

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?

One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

189K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy