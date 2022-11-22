Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos. Appearing on either side of their mother, the...
'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
‘Sexy’ Smokey Bear Balloon Gets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Hot and Bothered
Smokey Bear is supposed to communicate an important message about wildfire safety. But viewers were talking about his balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a totally different reason this year: his looming, brawny, unsettling hotness.As the giant floating bear floated over the streets of New York City Thursday, spectators took to social media to ask why the iconic shirtless character had been made to look unusually swole this year with particularly bulging pec muscles.As one Twitter user write: “Since when is Smokey Bear Zaddy bait?” Another asked simply: “Why is Smokey Bear trying to look sexy?”WHY IS SMOKEY...
Mariah Carey’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Leaves Fans Highly Concerned
Moments after Mariah Carey took to the stage to perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fans had some thoughts (and somewhat concerns) about the music icon’s appearance. During her time on the stage, Mariah Carey closed out the well-known holiday even with her hit song All...
Burlington Coat Factory Called Out for Displaying Black Santa With Ethnic Sounding Names
Burlington Coat Factory is receiving mixed reactions on social media for the Black Santa figurine on display that holds a list of Black-sounding names. TikTok user Sami Jo Williams posted a video showing the difference between the Black and white Santa Claus on display at her local Burlington. “Wtf Burlington...
EW.com
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and the series' other holiday specials will not air on TV this year. Here's how to watch them for free
The "Charlie Brown" holiday specials fans have grown accustomed to watching on TV will no longer be broadcast on traditional network television this year. Apple TV will stream the three holiday shows, and started with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" in October. Apple is giving nonsubscribers an opportunity to...
Savannah Guthrie’s Red Coat During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Ticks off Viewer
It seems that Savannah Guthrie‘s red coat is overshadowing the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and not in a good way. The 96th annual holiday tradition is currently strolling down the streets of New York City, and the Today Show host is helming the event with Hoda Kobt.
Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love
"We love you, Al. We’ll see you next year," Savannah Guthrie said Thursday while the Today show's weather anchor recovers from blood clots in his legs and lungs that sent him to the hospital There's a familiar face missing at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Al Roker, who has made appearances for Today along the iconic parade route for 27 years, is not at this year's event because he's recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs that sent him to the hospital earlier this month....
President Biden Reveals Plans to Check in on Al Roker While Calling Into the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The president and Dr. Jill Biden shared their good wishes to Americans, especially first responders and Al Roker during the call President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are feeling grateful this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the pair called into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — speaking with Today co-host Dylan Dreyer — to share their good wishes to Americans, especially first responders and Al Roker. "I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders. They never take a break," the president said. "And by the...
Al Roker says he's 'thankful' to leave hospital after missing Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years
The "Today" show host was unable to partake in the festivities for the first time since 1995 after being hospitalized last week.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Time, How to Watch, and More
The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 24 on NBC. Performers include Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, and Kirk Franklin.
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
Paula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Paula Abdul performed her hit song “Straight Up” for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, 24 November.The singer, 60, dressed in a sequin jumpsuit, was flanked by a group of dancers on a Turkey float who helped her carry out a flip as part of her routine.Abdul sang her 1988 tune to the delight of Flavor Flav, who cheered her on from the audience in Manhattan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Al Roker returns home from hospital, Dylan Dreyer fills in at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is standing in for colleague Al Roker at the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday.
Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video
AL ROKER is heading home for Thanksgiving dinner after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting the hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for a blood clot in his leg, which broke into several chunks that reached his lungs - let off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood
The iconic Rockettes are back for their 89th Christmas Spectacular at Radio City and to this legendary line of high-kickers, this is more than a job. NBC News’ Joe Fryer shares some of the dancers' stories and what the sisterhood means to them.Nov. 26, 2022.
