OK! Magazine

'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Sexy’ Smokey Bear Balloon Gets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Hot and Bothered

Smokey Bear is supposed to communicate an important message about wildfire safety. But viewers were talking about his balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a totally different reason this year: his looming, brawny, unsettling hotness.As the giant floating bear floated over the streets of New York City Thursday, spectators took to social media to ask why the iconic shirtless character had been made to look unusually swole this year with particularly bulging pec muscles.As one Twitter user write: “Since when is Smokey Bear Zaddy bait?” Another asked simply: “Why is Smokey Bear trying to look sexy?”WHY IS SMOKEY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love

"We love you, Al. We’ll see you next year," Savannah Guthrie said Thursday while the Today show's weather anchor recovers from blood clots in his legs and lungs that sent him to the hospital There's a familiar face missing at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.  Al Roker, who has made appearances for Today along the iconic parade route for 27 years, is not at this year's event because he's recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs that sent him to the hospital earlier this month....
People

President Biden Reveals Plans to Check in on Al Roker While Calling Into the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The president and Dr. Jill Biden shared their good wishes to Americans, especially first responders and Al Roker during the call President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are feeling grateful this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the pair called into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — speaking with Today co-host Dylan Dreyer — to share their good wishes to Americans, especially first responders and Al Roker. "I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders. They never take a break," the president said. "And by the...
Popculture

Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Paula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City

Paula Abdul performed her hit song “Straight Up” for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, 24 November.The singer, 60, dressed in a sequin jumpsuit, was flanked by a group of dancers on a Turkey float who helped her carry out a flip as part of her routine.Abdul sang her 1988 tune to the delight of Flavor Flav, who cheered her on from the audience in Manhattan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
