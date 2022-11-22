ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother.

David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.

Charles Stanley, 52, of Shady Spring, was sentenced in June to more than two years in prison on charges related to the theft of mining equipment from an energy facility.

