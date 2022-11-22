ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Kentucky 82-74

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 82-74 on Monday.

Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, secured her third double-double of the season to help Virginia Tech (4-0) open with four straight wins for the seventh straight year.

Ashley Owusu scored the first six points of a 24-4 run to close the first quarter for a 29-8 lead. Kitley scored eight points in the second quarter as Virginia Tech led 44-23, and she added nine points in the third.

Owusu finished with 16 points, Taylor Soule had 15 points and seven boards, and Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jada Walker had 17 points and five steals for Kentucky (4-1). Robyn Benton added 13 points and Ajae Petty scored 12.

On Wednesday, the Hokies will face Missouri — with the only other meeting coming in the 2006 NCAA Tournament — while Kentucky plays Dayton.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The post No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Kentucky 82-74 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A perfect regular season isn’t good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday. “It is special,” said Bennett of the undefeated regular season, “but we didn’t enter this season trying to go 12-0. We want to go 15-0.” Georgia (No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. But he broke loose for touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards during a three-minute span in the third quarter to give the Mountaineers momentum. Anderson said he just looked for a hole on the long runs and found open space. “I’ve been waiting to see that for a long time,” he said. “It was just a dream come true.”
STILLWATER, OK
The Fayetteville Observer

NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game

Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
RALEIGH, NC
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
