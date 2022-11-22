Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, says it was an accident 02:48

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.

Rein, who lives in Natick, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without the court's permission.

Bradley Rein in Hingham District Court, November 22, 2022. CBS Boston

According to prosecutors, Rein told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator of his Toyota 4Runner. He said he used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop.

Rein told investigators he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive, according to the documents. Investigators said a preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of 0.00-percent.

A witness who was outside the store estimated the SUV was going around 60 miles per hour moments before the crash. She told investigators the driver didn't appear to slow down or hit the brakes as she watched it go over the curb and into the store.

An SUV crashed into the Apple store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, November 21, 2022. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed when the SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Twenty other people were hurt. Several have life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries. South Shore Hospital said eight patients were still there Tuesday and two of them remained in critical condition.

An Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "supporting recent construction at the store." Prosecutors said Rein had no connection to Bradley or anyone else in the store at the time of the crash.

Rein's attorney told the court it was just "an unfortunate accident." The crash is still under investigation.

According to Vermont State Police, Rein was issued a citation for drunk driving after a crash in Roxbury, Vermont on December 29, 2020. That case was later expunged.