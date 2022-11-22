Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Members of 2001 Montana national championship team believe 2022 Griz capable of deep playoff run
MISSOULA — After a blowout loss to Montana State, the Montana Grizzlies were firmly on the bubble for the FCS playoffs. But after Montana fans collectively held their breath, they let out a sigh of relief when the Griz heard their name called during Sunday’s selection show. And...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
montanasports.com
Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
montanarightnow.com
Montana State Football Picked at the Four Seed for FCS Playoffs
The Bobcats are the four seed behind South Dakota State at one, Sacramento State at two and North Dakota State at three. These four teams secured a first-round bye and will begin playoffs next weekend.
NBCMontana
Montana businesses ready for Small Business Saturday
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, hundreds of businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday. According to the Downtown Bozeman website, more than 250 businesses are taking part in the shopping event. The city is offering free parking in the downtown parking garage and four other parking lots. The...
montanasports.com
The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher. Ifanse missed the 2022...
KULR8
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
NBCMontana
MSU looks to reduce software vulnerabilities with new contract award
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University recently received a $4.47 million contract award to improve cybersecurity. MSU is leading a new effort to reduce software vulnerabilities across a wide range of systems. The contract award will help fund MSU’s project to advance computing and data science techniques. Professor...
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
NBCMontana
A big turnout for 16th annual Thanksgiving foot race in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was a chilly morning in Bozeman for the 16th annual Huffing For Stuffing Thanksgiving race. But that didn’t stop participants from running and having fun on Nov. 24. More than 3,200 runners took part in the race. “It’s cold out, it’s Thanksgiving Day, and...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on Highway 287 south of Cameron
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says driving conditions are severe on Highway 287 south of Cameron. The Montana Department of Transportation posted the stretch from mile marker 18 to 31 on its website Friday evening. MDT says there is blowing snow on the roadway 9 miles...
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission hears update on mobile crisis team
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans for a mobile crisis team in Bozeman are moving forward. City commissioners held a workshop to better understand how the team works. Right now, the team consists of workers from a private company called Health Connections. The team responds to calls where people are struggling...
NBCMontana
Holiday travel season brings airport parking problems
BOZEMAN, Mont. — With more travelers hitting airports this holiday season, parking could be a problem. We went to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to get a first-hand look and found cars backed up and a packed parking lot. Drivers say parking is a problem, one calling it a...
NBCMontana
State snowplow drivers clear roads for holiday travel
Bozeman, Mont — When the snow falls, the plows come out in full force. It's a big job in the Treasure State -- state snowplow drivers cover 25,000 lane miles of road. “They want the roads to be as safe as possible. They work nights, weekends, holidays to make sure the traveling public can get to where they go and get to where they go safely,” MDT maintenance operations manager Douglas McBroom said.
NBCMontana
Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
