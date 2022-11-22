Every year I can’t resist but to poke fun at the manufactured Battle Line trophy, sponsored by Shelter Insurance. I don’t want to diminish the Mizzou-Arkansas rivalry because it does exist... a little. Mizzou’s real rival is, and always will be, Kansas. Arkansas is a decent substitute but the two teams have never really been all that good at the same time. Despite bordering each other, Mizzou and Arkansas have only played each other 13 times. The Tigers have won 9 of those games. Eight of those games have occurred since Mizzou joined the SEC, and the Tigers are 6-2 in those games.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO