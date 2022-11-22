Read full article on original website
Rock M Nation Reacts: Brady Cook is the most likely option to be Missouri’s starting QB in 2023
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Predicting the future is difficult. Think back to exactly one year ago: Missouri was coming...
BREAKING: 3-Star Louisiana Wide Receiver Commits to Mizzou
Thanksgiving week is a tremendous time to take it easy at work, get together with family, gear up for beating Arkansas, eating way too much food...and, oh yeah, ADDING SOME BLOOD TO COLUMBIA. Daniel Blood, to be exact. Behold!. Get to know: Daniel Blood. Hometown: Destrehan, LA. High School: Destrehan...
Arkansas vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 13 matchup
Every year I can’t resist but to poke fun at the manufactured Battle Line trophy, sponsored by Shelter Insurance. I don’t want to diminish the Mizzou-Arkansas rivalry because it does exist... a little. Mizzou’s real rival is, and always will be, Kansas. Arkansas is a decent substitute but the two teams have never really been all that good at the same time. Despite bordering each other, Mizzou and Arkansas have only played each other 13 times. The Tigers have won 9 of those games. Eight of those games have occurred since Mizzou joined the SEC, and the Tigers are 6-2 in those games.
Missouri Football Week 13 Bowl Projections: Mizzou One Win Away from Bowl Eligibility
While this season has certainly been a tough one under the third season of Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) still enter the regular season finale with something valuable on the line against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC). That’s bowl eligibility. Win and you’re in.
Mizzou Men’s Basketball Preview, Live Game Thread: A pair of Top-10 offenses tip off in Columbia
D’Moi Hodge hits an early three, looking to stay hot from the field. Tigers shooting 5/8 from the floor to start this game, sharing the ball nicely. Chanticleers are getting out in transition, allowing them to chip into the Mizzou lead. Kobe Brown with 6 early points, dominating in...
LOOK: Final Shirts and Pants Reveal for the ‘23 Regular Season
Final home game of the regular season. Arkansas is in town. Time to bust out the all blacks, baby:. Black pants + black shirts + black hats is the Missouri I know and love. The new gold trim looks sharp on these unis, too. I’m really not a fan of...
