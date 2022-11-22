ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Sporting News

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game

No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie

One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
STARKVILLE, MS
atozsports.com

If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
Daily Mississippian

The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community

Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
OXFORD, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
COLUMBUS, MS

