One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO