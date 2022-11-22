Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game
No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
Mississippi State Football: The Egg Bowl is bigger than Mike Leach
Despite what our head coach says: TSUN is, and always will be our most hated and bitter rival. Let’s get that straight. The SEC could decide tomorrow that TSUN is better served playing in the FCS. Mississippi State football would play them every year with a smile on their face.
Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job
Steven Willis of Locked on Ole Miss shared his thoughts on the Kiffin-Auburn-Ole Miss drama triangle.
MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie
One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
2024 running back Kahnen Daniels excited about recent Mississippi State offer
Once again, West Point High School's Kahnen Daniels is having a productive season in the Green Wave backfield. Then right before he opened the postseason, the 2024 running back prospect saw his efforts pay off on the recruiting trail. Last week the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Daniels collected his first offer...
atozsports.com
If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Denies Departure For Auburn Report: What's True?
Is Lane Kiffin leaving for Auburn? Is he staying in Oxford? The head coach sounded off on Twitter Monday night.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Leake Academy Girls Set Mississippi Record, Make 20 3-Pointers To Win Its 12th Consecutive Game
The Leake Academy girls basketball team set a Mississippi record by making 20 3-pointers in an 87-40 victory over Memphis St. Agnes Academy Tuesday afternoon at Holiday Shootout at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs. And Leake set the record without its best player, senior point guard Miriam Prince. Leake broke...
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
wtva.com
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
panolian.com
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
Daily Mississippian
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
