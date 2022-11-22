Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Below normal temperatures continue for metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Small Business Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed time with loved ones. I am extra grateful you chose to get your forecast from Arizona’s Family and that I get to wake up and do what I love every day with you all! I am especially grateful for the wonderful weather we have been having this holiday weekend! You really couldn’t ask for better.
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
AZFamily
Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
AZFamily
Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friends are remembering Elizabeth Simpson, her daughter Harley, her...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season
Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
AZFamily
How much more Thanksgiving food, travel are for Arizonans due to inflation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We know inflation has hit everyone this year, between high grocery prices and high gas prices in Arizona too. So how much more are Valley families looking at spending on road trips to relatives and cooking a typical Thanksgiving meal? We calculated the difference you can expect to see after this weekend compared to the same prices last year.
AZFamily
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
West Valley View
Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley
Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
AZFamily
First responders celebrate the holiday while on the job in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Among those working this Thanksgiving are the many men and women who dedicate their time as firefighters. “We know what to expect. We know we’re going to have to work holidays, we’re going to have to work Christmas, Thanksgiving,” said Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
AZFamily
Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
Comments / 0