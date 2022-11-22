ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Below normal temperatures continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Small Business Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed time with loved ones. I am extra grateful you chose to get your forecast from Arizona’s Family and that I get to wake up and do what I love every day with you all! I am especially grateful for the wonderful weather we have been having this holiday weekend! You really couldn’t ask for better.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
ARIZONA STATE
travelawaits.com

The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert

As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friends are remembering Elizabeth Simpson, her daughter Harley, her...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season

Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How much more Thanksgiving food, travel are for Arizonans due to inflation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We know inflation has hit everyone this year, between high grocery prices and high gas prices in Arizona too. So how much more are Valley families looking at spending on road trips to relatives and cooking a typical Thanksgiving meal? We calculated the difference you can expect to see after this weekend compared to the same prices last year.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley

Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First responders celebrate the holiday while on the job in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Among those working this Thanksgiving are the many men and women who dedicate their time as firefighters. “We know what to expect. We know we’re going to have to work holidays, we’re going to have to work Christmas, Thanksgiving,” said Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy