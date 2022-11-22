ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Man on the run after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Pinal County Monday night

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. from a home near Padilla Road and State Route 347 after a child told them that a family member was dying, and her husband shot her. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman, later identified as Julieta Marin Amador, who had died from a gunshot wound.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

PCSO searches for suspect in deadly shooting

SkyFOX is over the scene of a shooting near SR 347 and Padilla Road near Stanfield. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call from a child claiming a family member had been shot and was dying.
STANFIELD, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction

Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
12news.com

New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling

On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed another man and a teenager at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ

