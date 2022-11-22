Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — Police in Arizona arrested a 65-year-old man after they said he shot and killed a woman and injured her son in the parking lot of a store on Monday. Police said the suspect, Kenneth Montgomery, and the victims did not know each other. Around...
KOLD-TV
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
AZFamily
Man on the run after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Pinal County Monday night
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. from a home near Padilla Road and State Route 347 after a child told them that a family member was dying, and her husband shot her. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman, later identified as Julieta Marin Amador, who had died from a gunshot wound.
fox10phoenix.com
PCSO searches for suspect in deadly shooting
SkyFOX is over the scene of a shooting near SR 347 and Padilla Road near Stanfield. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call from a child claiming a family member had been shot and was dying.
3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.
12news.com
'Sham criminal trial': Daniel Shaver's widow says more justice needed after $8 million settlement with Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
KOLD-TV
Wreck involving train causes serious injuries near Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a train on Nogales Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened near Calle San Angelo and Lumber Street. The driver involved, who was the only one in...
Man killed in Mesa after road rage incident near Dobson and Southern
When officers arrived they located the body of 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
12news.com
New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed another man and a teenager at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
