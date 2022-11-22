Read full article on original website
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
See truck barely scrape under Onondaga Parkway Bridge (video)
Salina, N.Y. -- A truck has finally fit under the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling on the Onondaga Lake Parkway went under the parkway bridge and scraped part of its roof off, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Compared to the...
New seven-story mural unveiled in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local artists working with the Elmira Infinite Canvas project have been trying to beautify the downtown streets of Elmira brush stroke by brush stroke. The newest mural by Artist Sam Somostrada is designed to draw the eyes toward the sky. “I’m very proud of him,” Audie...
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
Tompkins, Cortland, Erie County residents share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions and favorite foods. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit the road to find out what people’s favorite dishes are, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without them. Mat on the Street is a bi-weekly segment that airs Fridays...
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Painted Post side street near KFC now a one-way road
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Months after Painted Post Police announced temporary lane changes near the new KFC, one side street is now permanently a one-way road to help with traffic safety. Painted Post Police announced that Edgar Tillman Drive is now a one-way street in the direction from Steuben St. to W. High St. […]
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Demolition of McKinley Ave. overpass scheduled
According to the Village of Endicott the demolition of the McKinley Avenue overpass is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m.
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
‘Please get my sister’: Neighbor rushes to help boy screaming outside fatal Clay house fire
Clay, N.Y. – A neighbor was watching TV in her living room Tuesday evening when she heard screams and rushed outside to see a child running from flames and smoke coming from the home next door. The little boy ran out of the burning house on Lawdon Street wearing...
"Just Breathe." Set to Become One of the First Marijuana Dispensaries in Binghamton's History
Just Breathe., a hemp and THC shop on Court Street, is set to become one of Binghamton's first marijuana dispensaries in the city's history. The shop's owner, Damien Cornwell was just one of 36 people and/or organizations that were granted dispensary licenses by New York state on Monday -- an opportunity that Cornwell is honored to have.
