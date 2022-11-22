As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...

9 DAYS AGO