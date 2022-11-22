Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
The sheep are reportedly healthy but the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown.
Daily Mail
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The Independent
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Tyla
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
BBC
Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia
A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Newsweek
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island
One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
The US Sun
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Fortune
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
The Guardian
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive
A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
