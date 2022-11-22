Read full article on original website
DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old
A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
North Aurora woman charged with DUI after crash with police squad car
A North Aurora woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash with a Batavia police squad car Saturday. 32-year-old Ashley T. Samack is also charged with improper lane usage, parking in the roadway, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The Batavia...
Accused GPS thieves wanted on nationwide arrest warrants
Two people are wanted on nationwide warrants for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of GPS units. Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are accused of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The value of the GPS units is approximately $100,000. The warrants were issued by law enforcement after an extensive...
Oswego High School student accused of bringing replica gun to school
An Oswego High School student is being charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly brining a replica, or look alike, gun to school on Tuesday, according to the Oswego Police Department. The seventeen-year-old student had shown the replica to some other students who reported it to school authorities. Police say there...
Police in Mendota investigating armed robbery
Police in Mendota are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street Tuesday night just before ten. Police say someone pulled up in a vehicle, pulled a handgun, and demanded money from the victim who was walking in the area. The victim gave...
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
Kendall County deputies to be featured on Investigation Discovery channel
Three Kendall County deputies are to be featured on the Investigation Discovery channel program "Body Cam." According to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, the show will feature body worn camera footage from Deputies Sam Markusic, Tyler Giannotti, and Jacquie Mielke as they rescued two people and a dog from a burning house in Montgomery back in January.
Time of thanks and giving in Montgomery
A time of thanks and giving on this day. But in the village of Montgomery, it was weeks ahead of the annual holiday. For giving, three local organizations received checks from the village’s 19th annual River Run race entry fees. Hesed House, a homeless shelter, and the Montgomery VFW, each were awarded $2,000 while the Montgomery Rotary Club was given $1,000.
Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, 78
Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, age 78, of Newark, IL passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Arcadia Nursing Home in Morris, IL. She was born on February 12, 1944 in Ottawa, IL the daughter of Dorothy and Bill Kellogg. Nancy was united in marriage to James G. “Wig” Lindholm...
DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases
The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
Oswego Christmas Walk returns next week
The annual Oswego Christmas Walk is returning a week from Friday in downtown Oswego from 4:30 to 8:30 in the evening. There will be music from local choirs, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, a parade, train rides, and the annual tree lighting. There will also be games, crafts, and giveaways. Many local businesses will be open for attendees to browse.
Kendall County unemployment rate down compared to last year
The unemployment rate in Kendall County for October is down from last year according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The rate this October was at 3.4 percent which is down from 3.6 percent the previous year. The unemployment rate in September was 3.5 percent. The drop in the...
Cindy Sue Moore, 70
Cindy Sue Moore, 70, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in Sandwich, Illinois. She was born May 20, 1952 in DeKalb, Illinois the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Holmes) Hornback. She married Daniel Moore on December 6, 1991. Cindy was raised in Shabbona, IL, and later moved to Sandwich, IL. She loved crafts including, woodworking, puzzles, painting and sewing. Most of all she loved spending time with all of her grandchildren.
Rail crossing at Kennedy Road in Yorkville closing for maintenance Monday
The City of Yorkville says that the BNSF rail crossing at Kennedy Road will be closed beginning on Monday for repairs. The city says that it was informed by the railroad that the crossing will shut down at around 6 Monday morning and will stay closed until late Friday, December 2.
Different foods should be kept separate in the fridge says DeKalb County Health Department
The DeKalb County Health Department is advising Thanksgiving cooks to keep raw, uncooked foods away from ready to eat stuff like salad or deviled eggs. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says it's important to prevent cross contamination of foods. The turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165...
LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning
In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application
The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is an considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
DeKalb County Health Department encourages safe storage of Thanksgiving leftovers
The DeKalb County Health Department has some suggestions for how to best store and reheat leftovers from the Thanksgiving meal. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that leftovers should be heated just like fresh food before anyone eats them. Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers. Nance suggests covering the...
