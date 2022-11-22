The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is an considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO