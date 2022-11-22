Read full article on original website
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
Turkey fire that spread to roof subdued by Northampton County, Palmerton crews, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Route 283 closed after Lancaster County crash
Part of Route 283 has shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Lancaster County. Eastbound lanes are closed between the exit to Route 722 toward Landisville, and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg and Millersville, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, but it’s unclear how...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Blame River Road Wreck on Icy Road, Speeding
A weekend accident along River Road (Rt. 32) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, occurred as a result of ice and the speed at which the driver was allegedly traveling, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday. In an accident report, troopers said the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday about...
An accident has closed Butler Pike this morning between Cedar Grove and North Lane
FOX29 reported this morning that an accident involving a single vehicle that struck a pole has closed Butler Pike between Cedar Grove and North Lane in Conshohocken. PECO is currently working to restore power (the outage is impacting approximately 50 accounts). No information is currently available about the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
Attention Allentown drivers! New traffic lights up and running on Riverside Drive
Drivers in Allentown will see new traffic lights up and running on the new Riverside Drive near the city’s downtown. The city officially turned on the traffic lights Tuesday at the intersections of Riverside Drive and Hamilton Street, right off the Hanover Bridge, and also at Riverside Drive and Linden Street.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
