wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
14news.com
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”. According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can come out and help KSP cram...
14news.com
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
14news.com
Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
14news.com
Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season consistently appeals to consumers, and businesses of all shapes and sizes look to capitalize on that opportunity. The biggest shopping time of the year is usually characterized by Black Friday, but a lot of local owners look ahead to “Small Business Saturday.”
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
14news.com
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
