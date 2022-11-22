CHICAGO -- At least 13 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said. Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

