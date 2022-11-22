Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: SWAT team responds to Loop business after man shot, police say
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting early Saturday at a business in the Loop to search for a gunman who injured a man, police said. A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Man in custody after SWAT responds to Portage Park barricade situation, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. The man barricaded himself in his bedroom after a conflict with his wife about 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Addison Street, prompting the SWAT response, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed on Roseland sidewalk, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland. The man, 38, was discovered unresponsive laying on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen, police said. He was...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 13 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said. Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in car in Chatham, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot in a car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 25, was in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head just before 8 p.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to University of...
ABC7 Chicago
Red kettle containing about $400 stolen in Chicago's Loop, Salvation Army says
CHICAGO -- The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon. The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
ABC7 Chicago
Illinois reports 2,711 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,711 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Wednesday. The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days." COVID-19 transmission was raised to...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
947wls.com
Chevy Chase will recreate ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Morton Grove next week
Remember this iconic scene from, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? Well, you can see Chevy Chase do it in person in a Chicago suburb next week…. On Tuesday, November 29th at 5 PM at the Morton Grove Raising Cane’s the comedic actor will reprise his Clark Griswald role and recreate the scene where Clark lights up his decorations!
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment
Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
