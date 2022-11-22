ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 13 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said. Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Illinois reports 2,711 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,711 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Wednesday. The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days." COVID-19 transmission was raised to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy