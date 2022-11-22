Penn State bowl projections point to SEC showdown; Lions open as 18-point favorites over Michigan State, and more

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. But he broke loose for touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards during a three-minute span in the third quarter to give the Mountaineers momentum. Anderson said he just looked for a hole on the long runs and found open space. “I’ve been waiting to see that for a long time,” he said. “It was just a dream come true.”

