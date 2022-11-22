Penn State bowl projections point to SEC showdown; Lions open as 18-point favorites over Michigan State, and more

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game
Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
Day Asked If Ohio State Deserves Consideration For College Football Playoff
The Buckeyes are likely out of the mix.
Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. But he broke loose for touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards during a three-minute span in the third quarter to give the Mountaineers momentum. Anderson said he just looked for a hole on the long runs and found open space. “I’ve been waiting to see that for a long time,” he said. “It was just a dream come true.”
‘I have a chip on my shoulder’: McDevitt star Tyshawn Russell says leading into District Championship game
Most high school athletes will only dream of having the season Tyshawn Russell has had this season but Russell is not most high school athletes. The McDevitt two-way star is leading the Crusaders in receiving yards with 1,124 on the season. Russell also leads McDevitt in receiving touchdowns with 16 total and 3 last week against Twin Valley.
