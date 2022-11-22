Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game
ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have a 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. And so I don’t know if experience makes you oblivious to being able to make mistakes on both ends of the floor. I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler
The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
Latest injury update on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) has gotten off to a strong start to the season despite being without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has missed the first six games of the season in what has been described as right knee management. Smith was seen participating in team warmups and...
Live updates: Ohio State 23 Michigan 45; Final
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Game is here. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan -- coaches, players and fans -- have waited 364 days for these two teams to take the field again and it happens on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines come into this contest...
FSU Soccer advances to program's 13th College Cup with 1-0 win over Arkansas
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday evening. The Seminoles' game-winning goal came on a Razorbacks' own goal. FSU is now 11-4-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The win will send FSU to its 13th College Cup (third straight) as they continue the quest for the program's fourth national title. This will be head coach Brian Pensky's first appearance in the College Cup.
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
ESPN Events Invitational final features Ole Miss and Oklahoma
Ole Miss and Oklahoma playing in a championship matchup. Sound familiar? Of course it does. On Sunday, the Rebels will face off against the Sooners in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando. The Sooners come into this matchup with previous wins over Nebraska and Seton Hall in the tournament. After...
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan
Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
