Black Friday changing with the times

 4 days ago

Black Friday deals starting earlier 01:55

MIAMI - If you're in the spirit of giving, it can be hard to tell nowadays when the Black Friday shopping season even gets started.

"Well I do Black Friday shopping year round, but the sales are going on right now," said Stacey Cummings.

She said she has a lot of loved ones to buy for this Christmas.

"And I hadn't started yet. I woke up this morning and went 'ahhh!' and I went online right away and looked at Target," she said.

Retail Me Not editor Kristen McGrath said, "the concept of Black Friday as a single day no longer exists."

You can think of it as Black Friday week now with big retailers like Target advertising Black Friday week sales of up to 50 percent off. Walmart and Best Buy also have Black Friday deals all week.

McGrath said retailers have been hyping up early shopping for years now.

"I think last year really conditioned customers to start shopping early cause we had all those supply chain issues. Retailers were telling their customers they weren't gonna get their stuff in time for Christmas unless they shopped weeks early. So instead of becoming the first day of the holiday shopping season, Black Friday has almost become like the last round," she said.

Some shoppers say it's way too early to have Black Friday fear of missing out.

"I think it's a psychological thing, like it tries to convince me, "maybe I do wanna buy something, but i don't need anything," said one shopper.

Another Black Friday habit that's nearing extinction is standing in crowded lines. Online retailers like Amazon will be offering Black Friday deals from the comfort of your couch, starting on Thanksgiving.

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

