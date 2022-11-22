ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO