Steuben County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
NICHOLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car and Coats Event on December 3rd

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County sheriff's deputies will host the toys for tots fill the patrol car and coats for kids event on December 3rd. The event will take place at both the Erwin and Hornell Walmart plazas from 10 AM to 1 PM where toys and coats will be collected for Steuben County children. The toys will be distributed to county school districts for children in need of cold weather clothing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Fall Festival brings smiles, unity to downtown Penn Yan

High winds couldn’t keep spirits down on an otherwise gorgeous day for Penn Yan’s Fall Festival, which was held downtown on the afternoon of November 5. Hundreds came out to enjoy the sunny skies and the many vendors and activities that were lined up on Main Street between Jacob Street and Water Street.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Arctic League cuts down Christmas tree for Upcoming Broadcast

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) -- While families in the Twin Tiers have begun searching for their Christmas tree this holiday season, the Arctic League has already found theirs. Out of six trees nominated across Chemung County, the winning tree selected in 2022 was grown by Dennis & Maureen McKernan. McKernan was happy to provide the tree to the Arctic League after planting it in his backyard roughly a decade ago.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
PAINTED POST, NY
NewsChannel 36

New seven-story mural unveiled in Downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local artists working with the Elmira Infinite Canvas project have been trying to beautify the downtown streets of Elmira brush stroke by brush stroke. The newest mural by Artist Sam Somostrada is designed to draw the eyes toward the sky. “I’m very proud of him,” Audie...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Parking garage mural highlights historic commerce of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Centertown parking garage in downtown Elmira has gotten a major facelift over the last few months with a mural as tall as the garage itself. Community Arts of Elmira held a ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Community and Commerce” by artist Sam SOMO Somostrada on Nov. 22, 2022. Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Thanksgiving happening tomorrow, customers are rushing to the grocery for some last-minute shopping. Kelli Marchi, the grocery manager at Jubilee Foods, said the store has been hectic with shoppers. Marchi added, the staff is keeping their morale high to provide top-notch service to the public.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Staying Healthy Heading into the Holidays

(WENY) -- As families begin to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, health officials are urging people to not risk gathering in person if someone is under the weather. Tioga County Health Department's Katie Wait says this is the time of year the cold weather and stress of the holidays can impact someone's health.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

New indoor dog park will serve dogs AND their humans

Today I’d like to offer a sneak peak at a brand new business opening soon which will be of particular interest to dogs and the humans they love. It’s called Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park, located at 187 West Main St. (at the corner of Barrett Dr.), in the former World Gym.
ROCHESTER, NY

