NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
NewsChannel 36
Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car and Coats Event on December 3rd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County sheriff's deputies will host the toys for tots fill the patrol car and coats for kids event on December 3rd. The event will take place at both the Erwin and Hornell Walmart plazas from 10 AM to 1 PM where toys and coats will be collected for Steuben County children. The toys will be distributed to county school districts for children in need of cold weather clothing.
NewsChannel 36
Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
chronicle-express.com
Fall Festival brings smiles, unity to downtown Penn Yan
High winds couldn’t keep spirits down on an otherwise gorgeous day for Penn Yan’s Fall Festival, which was held downtown on the afternoon of November 5. Hundreds came out to enjoy the sunny skies and the many vendors and activities that were lined up on Main Street between Jacob Street and Water Street.
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League cuts down Christmas tree for Upcoming Broadcast
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) -- While families in the Twin Tiers have begun searching for their Christmas tree this holiday season, the Arctic League has already found theirs. Out of six trees nominated across Chemung County, the winning tree selected in 2022 was grown by Dennis & Maureen McKernan. McKernan was happy to provide the tree to the Arctic League after planting it in his backyard roughly a decade ago.
NewsChannel 36
Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
NewsChannel 36
New seven-story mural unveiled in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local artists working with the Elmira Infinite Canvas project have been trying to beautify the downtown streets of Elmira brush stroke by brush stroke. The newest mural by Artist Sam Somostrada is designed to draw the eyes toward the sky. “I’m very proud of him,” Audie...
NewsChannel 36
Food Bank of the Southern Tier helps families stay fed during Thanksgiving
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many organizations and individuals in the Twin Tiers are rallying to find friends and neighbors find food this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is one of those organizations helping put food on their plates in a holiday season of high demand. “We're...
4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
Parking garage mural highlights historic commerce of Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Centertown parking garage in downtown Elmira has gotten a major facelift over the last few months with a mural as tall as the garage itself. Community Arts of Elmira held a ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Community and Commerce” by artist Sam SOMO Somostrada on Nov. 22, 2022. Elmira […]
NewsChannel 36
Local suicide support group holds annual Toy Drive in honor of lost loved ones
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of a local suicide support group in the Southern Tier are honoring their lost loved ones by giving back to the community through an annual tradition this holiday season. Founded by Deb Maxwell after she lost her son, David, to suicide in 2014, Smile Through...
Eastview Mall increases security ahead of the holiday season
Additional protective measures include increased deputies and a bike patrol in the parking lot.
NewsChannel 36
Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Thanksgiving happening tomorrow, customers are rushing to the grocery for some last-minute shopping. Kelli Marchi, the grocery manager at Jubilee Foods, said the store has been hectic with shoppers. Marchi added, the staff is keeping their morale high to provide top-notch service to the public.
NewsChannel 36
Staying Healthy Heading into the Holidays
(WENY) -- As families begin to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, health officials are urging people to not risk gathering in person if someone is under the weather. Tioga County Health Department's Katie Wait says this is the time of year the cold weather and stress of the holidays can impact someone's health.
websterontheweb.com
New indoor dog park will serve dogs AND their humans
Today I’d like to offer a sneak peak at a brand new business opening soon which will be of particular interest to dogs and the humans they love. It’s called Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park, located at 187 West Main St. (at the corner of Barrett Dr.), in the former World Gym.
Reindeer and runners make the trek from Shortsville to Manchester in annual event
SHORTSVILLE -- Runners and walkers taking part in the annual reindeer run and walk traveled all the way from Shortsville to Manchester — OK, it's not really that far, but you know, a mile is a mile — on Saturday afternoon for a pre-Thanksgiving meal workout. The running...
Comments / 0