World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Messi Leads Argentina to 2-0 Win Against Mexico
Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty
Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland’s first-half lead against Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Arabia — riding the high of its upset...
Serene Southgate is not one for turning amid sea of English negativity | David Hytner
The England manager remains impressively unruffled as he blocks out the criticism that followed the tepid draw with the USA
Lionel Messi goal, assist leads Argentina awakening vs Mexico
Lionel Messi’s second-half goal gave Argentina’s World Cup hopes a massive lift as the Albiceleste broke through against stubborn Mexico to win 2-0 in Lusail on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez, 21, also scored for Argentina in the win, which comes after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener.
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Argentina vs Mexico, live! Score, updates, live stream link, video highlights
Lionel Messi and Argentina have to bounce back from a historic upset loss when the Albiceleste meet Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Lusail on Saturday. Argentina blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia In Lusail on Tuesday, shocking the tournament to life and putting even more emphasis on its second match with a tricky El Tri.
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.
Comments / 0