FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit says more families need help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - This has been a busy week, and a busy year, at Chicago area food banks, as many organizations see demand top even the worst days of the pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the line was long outside El Mercadito in Humboldt Park before the doors opened. In English and...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2022
CHICAGO — Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 160 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by. We’ve also featured 40 nonprofits and 20 local holiday markets for you to support.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far
Thursday – At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition. Wednesday – At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the...
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience
CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Comments / 0