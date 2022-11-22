ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grazia

Is This Mel C’s Comment On The David Beckham Gay Rights Row?

As the fall out over David Beckham’s ambassadorship of Qatar for a reported £150m rages on (Will Young has now waded in, calling the football star ‘repellent and cowardice personified’) David’s friend and former bandmate of his wife Victoria, Melanie Chisolm, has seemingly had her say.

