Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Shaw motivated by video of Wales celebrating England’s Euro 2016 exit
The defender has said England would never show similar disrespect as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for the final group game against Wales on Tuesday
‘No gamble at all’: Southgate insists he did not risk Kane’s fitness against USA
The England coach has confirmed his captain is still affected by an injury sustained in the opening group game against Iran but will be fit to face Wales
Australia explodes with joy after first World Cup win in 12 years
The 1-0 win over Tunisia leaves the Socceroos one game away from reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2006
Grazia
Is This Mel C’s Comment On The David Beckham Gay Rights Row?
As the fall out over David Beckham’s ambassadorship of Qatar for a reported £150m rages on (Will Young has now waded in, calling the football star ‘repellent and cowardice personified’) David’s friend and former bandmate of his wife Victoria, Melanie Chisolm, has seemingly had her say.
Comments / 0