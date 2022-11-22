Virginia State Police speak out about Henrico crash, holiday travel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash — located on Interstate 295 South near Airport Drive in Henrico County — at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found four cars involved in the crash.

Sgt. Jessica Sheehan with the Virginia State Police said this kind of accident could have been prevented, and it’s the very thing they are hoping to see less of this holiday season.

“We want to remind people this time of year to buckle up,” Shehan said. “Preliminary data has shown that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year weren’t wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint. so that’s over half.”

Sheehan also said she wants drivers to know what to do if they come in contact with a driver under the influence.

“If for whatever reason there is some sort of aggressive driver around them, take the defensive position and not the offensive,” she said. “Stay calm and dial ‘#777’ and let us know if you do see something … [Do] not engage with someone acting aggressively.”

Sheehan also said that Virginia State Police will be out in great numbers this holiday season.

“We’re looking for speeders [and] aggressive drivers in any form and trying to keep people safe on the interstates,” she said. “General safety is what we’re looking for during our ‘C.A.R.E.’ holiday.”

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

This holiday season state police are participating in “Operation C.A.R.E.” C.A.R.E., stands for “Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts.” The national program is meant to increase police visibility. It kicks off statewide on Nov. 23 and will run for five days ending at midnight on Nov. 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.