Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to play in Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s the breakdown of the moves that were made, and the moves that were not made.
Day Asked If Ohio State Deserves Consideration For College Football Playoff
The Buckeyes are likely out of the mix.
NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game
Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
Setting the Stage for the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8-1) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be 85-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with a hazy sunshin and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward. Running back...
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives
James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma State
See what the WVU head coach had to say about Saturday's win in Stillwater.
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
Ohio State injury report vs. Michigan: TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates
There was good news and bad news for Ohio State on the injury front ahead of Saturday's huge game against rival Michigan. The good news: running back Miyan Williams is expected to return after missing last week with a lower body injury after being carted off the field against Indiana two weeks ago.
Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum Plans To Play Against Ohio State
As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State despite suffering a left knee injury in last week’s win over Illinois. “Sources said Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the...
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 12
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Thanksgiving weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles have already hit their preseason win total number. The Green Bay Packers, whose preseason number was 11.5, are already assured of the under.
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut. The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s...
NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars
Caledonia comes up short in Division 1 State Final against Belleville
Caledonia returned to Ford Field for the first time since 2005 as the Fighting Scots took on Belleville in the division one state championship game
Analyzing Ticket Prices For Cincinnati Bengals Matchup With Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to take down the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. If you're looking for tickets, SI Tickets is the place to go. They have tickets available throughout Nissan Stadium—from the upper deck, to the front row. They range anywhere from $106 to $1,849.
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
