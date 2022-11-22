Read full article on original website
Cost of talking to family from prison strains inmates' ties
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete
TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
Kan. lawmakers consider using surplus to cut Social Security taxes
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the tax policy say retirees are put under unnecessary financial strain.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
Veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
KDHE: 3,000 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,045 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, for a total of 897,813 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,657.
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational licenses,...
KHP encourages, gives tips for safer Thanksgiving travel
Troopers will be out on the roads to assist motorists throughout the holiday weekend. Kansas roads will soon be busy with holiday travelers going to and from their destinations for Thanksgiving. The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The STEP program is courtesy of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicks into high gear
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Transportation is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to raise awareness of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign during the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on roadways to...
AAA: Roads to be busy for holiday travel
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanksgiving travel volume will be almost back to levels before the pandemic, if estimates from AAA come true. "About 90% of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday will be taking to the highway," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It's a very driving heavy holiday. A lot of people just go in regionally or within state to visit to visit their friends and families."
