OBN shares concerns after four killed at marijuana farm in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Drone footage shows the marijuana grow where four people were killed, execution style, in Kingfisher County. “We are allowing the OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) to investigate the killing we do not have any information yet on a motive,” said Mark Woodward, Spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).
OHP: Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring one of their own. In a Facebook post, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had spotted a man lying under a tarp with a wheelchair next to him.
