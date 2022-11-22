KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Drone footage shows the marijuana grow where four people were killed, execution style, in Kingfisher County. “We are allowing the OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) to investigate the killing we do not have any information yet on a motive,” said Mark Woodward, Spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO