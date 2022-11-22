ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

OBN shares concerns after four killed at marijuana farm in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Drone footage shows the marijuana grow where four people were killed, execution style, in Kingfisher County. “We are allowing the OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) to investigate the killing we do not have any information yet on a motive,” said Mark Woodward, Spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy