Columbia County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide

Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
LAKE CITY, FL
actionnewsjax.com

18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man from New York was critically injured when he was hit by a van early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue around 4:00 am when he was hit by the van. The man,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Semi-truck crash causes 30 gallons of fuel to spill

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Northeast Waldo Road earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they say the semi-truck had jack-knifed and reported that 30 gallons of diesel fuel were on the ground. Two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

