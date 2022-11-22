Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
4-year-old girl dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP
mainstreetdailynews.com
Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash
A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday. It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide
Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
actionnewsjax.com
18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
FHP: Truck flips on I-10 interchange to I-95, all lanes blocked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that all lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 eastbound after a truck flipped and spilled fuel on the road. According to FHP, troopers responded around 11:41 a.m. with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel. The crash is on the interchange to Interstate 95 southbound.
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
WCJB
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
blackchronicle.com
Florida man arrested for attempted murder after woman rushed to hospital with hatchet protruding from head
A Florida man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was transported to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head. Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony rely of Attempted Second Degree Murder. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had responded Tuesday at round...
First Coast News
JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot outside Orange Park Bestbet hospitalized, in life-threatening condition
First Coast News
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
The man was able to make it back to his vehicle and put the car in drive. He reportedly started driving the vehicle toward officers when they opened fire.
mycbs4.com
Semi-truck crash causes 30 gallons of fuel to spill
According to Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Northeast Waldo Road earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they say the semi-truck had jack-knifed and reported that 30 gallons of diesel fuel were on the ground. Two...
First Coast News
Clay County man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man who was charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing. Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of bestbet poker room, Orange Park Police say
