NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24
Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year. Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts. The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged...
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi goal, assist leads Argentina awakening vs Mexico
Lionel Messi’s second-half goal gave Argentina’s World Cup hopes a massive lift as the Albiceleste broke through against stubborn Mexico to win 2-0 in Lusail on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez, 21, also scored for Argentina in the win, which comes after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener.
NBC Sports
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty
Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland’s first-half lead against Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Arabia — riding the high of its upset...
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
NBC Sports
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Mexico, live! Score, updates, live stream link, video highlights
Lionel Messi and Argentina have to bounce back from a historic upset loss when the Albiceleste meet Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Lusail on Saturday. Argentina blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia In Lusail on Tuesday, shocking the tournament to life and putting even more emphasis on its second match with a tricky El Tri.
