Catch Tera Eevee in the first Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet
Trainers can get themselves an early Tera Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just shortly after the launch date. However, if you’re still planning to get one, then you should work fast as the Tera Eevee Tera Raids event is about to end soon. After all, the first-ever Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet Violet […] The post Catch Tera Eevee in the first Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to play NIKKE in Horizontal, Landscape Mode
NIKKE is a beautiful game, but playing it vertically is sometimes very limiting. Here’s our NIKKE Guide on how to play in Landscape Mode. Playing in landscape mode isn’t an option you can simply take in NIKKE – there isn’t anything in the settings that allow you to do so. However, you can clearly in […] The post How to play NIKKE in Horizontal, Landscape Mode appeared first on ClutchPoints.
