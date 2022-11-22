ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

High rates of iron deficiency in women during late-stage pregnancy

Pregnant women may need to take more supplemental iron than current Health Canada guidelines recommend, after two UBC researchers found high rates of iron deficiency in a recent study. The research investigated iron deficiency prevalence among 60 pregnant women in Metro Vancouver and found that over 80 percent of them...
UPI News

Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens

When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes...
ABC News

Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm infants and mothers, research suggests

Women who used marijuana during pregnancy were more likely to give birth to babies who were preterm, had lower birth weight and had a higher rate of birth defects, according to a major study of 1.28 million Canadian births from 2012 to 2019. Of the babies included in the analysis,...
cohaitungchi.com

Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women

Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Fibroids?

The exact cause of fibroids is not known although certain factors may contribute to their formation, such as:. Genetics (including gene mutations in the MED12, HMGA2, COL4A5/COL4A6, or FH genes) Progesterone and estrogen. Growth factors. Extracellular matrix (ECM) The substance that binds cells together, just like mortar holds bricks together.
MedicalXpress

Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's

Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
MINNESOTA STATE
Medical News Today

Everything to know about Asherman syndrome

Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress

MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID

Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
US News and World Report

Acupuncture Might Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women experience back pain during pregnancy and a new study review suggests an ancient treatment can help. Acupuncture provided significant relief of lower back and pelvic pain, according to an analysis of 10 trials from various parts of the world. The findings were published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open.
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress

Manifestations of vertigo described in pregnancy

Pregnancy can bring about the onset of or exacerbate audiovestibular disorders, including vertigo, according to a review published online Oct. 1 in Cureus. Noting that vertigo is one of the most common symptoms pregnant women report to their primary care doctors, Vaishnavi Toshniwal, from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi, India, and colleagues reviewed the pathology and clinical manifestations of vertigo during pregnancy.
cohaitungchi.com

Subclinical Hypothyroidism In Fertility and Pregnancy

Thyroid hormone is produced by the thyroid gland present at the neck and is controlled by Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) to produce more hormones when needed. Elevated TSH levels can be a sign that the thyroid gland is under-active. When thyroid doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones to meet, your body’s needs it is called Subclinical hypothyroidism. Subclinical hypothyroidism is an early, mild form of hypothyroidism.

