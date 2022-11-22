Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
High rates of iron deficiency in women during late-stage pregnancy
Pregnant women may need to take more supplemental iron than current Health Canada guidelines recommend, after two UBC researchers found high rates of iron deficiency in a recent study. The research investigated iron deficiency prevalence among 60 pregnant women in Metro Vancouver and found that over 80 percent of them...
Less than 1 alcoholic drink a week in pregnancy is enough to change the fetal brain, study suggests
A new imaging study suggests even occasional drinking in pregnancy can slow fetal brain development and affect language development.
Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens
When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes...
ABC News
Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm infants and mothers, research suggests
Women who used marijuana during pregnancy were more likely to give birth to babies who were preterm, had lower birth weight and had a higher rate of birth defects, according to a major study of 1.28 million Canadian births from 2012 to 2019. Of the babies included in the analysis,...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Fibroids?
The exact cause of fibroids is not known although certain factors may contribute to their formation, such as:. Genetics (including gene mutations in the MED12, HMGA2, COL4A5/COL4A6, or FH genes) Progesterone and estrogen. Growth factors. Extracellular matrix (ECM) The substance that binds cells together, just like mortar holds bricks together.
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
US News and World Report
Acupuncture Might Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy
THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women experience back pain during pregnancy and a new study review suggests an ancient treatment can help. Acupuncture provided significant relief of lower back and pelvic pain, according to an analysis of 10 trials from various parts of the world. The findings were published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open.
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Manifestations of vertigo described in pregnancy
Pregnancy can bring about the onset of or exacerbate audiovestibular disorders, including vertigo, according to a review published online Oct. 1 in Cureus. Noting that vertigo is one of the most common symptoms pregnant women report to their primary care doctors, Vaishnavi Toshniwal, from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi, India, and colleagues reviewed the pathology and clinical manifestations of vertigo during pregnancy.
PsyPost
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is associated with neurobehavioral problems in 3-year-old offspring
Recent findings suggest that acetaminophen use during pregnancy may contribute to neurobehavioral problems in offspring. The study, published in the journal PLOS One, found that children exposed to acetaminophen in utero exhibited higher sleep and attention problems at age 3. Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is a drug used...
You’re about to lose ‘leap seconds’ from your life as scientists vote to abolish them forever by 2035
AN international group of scientists and government agencies has voted to get rid of the 'leap second' by 2035. This will be a big change to the current timekeeping system even though many people have never heard of leap seconds. The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) is the...
cohaitungchi.com
Subclinical Hypothyroidism In Fertility and Pregnancy
Thyroid hormone is produced by the thyroid gland present at the neck and is controlled by Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) to produce more hormones when needed. Elevated TSH levels can be a sign that the thyroid gland is under-active. When thyroid doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones to meet, your body’s needs it is called Subclinical hypothyroidism. Subclinical hypothyroidism is an early, mild form of hypothyroidism.
Comments / 0