Virginia State

The Holland Sentinel

Holiday Recipe: Hot Buttered Noodles

Heat broth to boil, then add egg noodles. Cook according to directions (approximately 8-10 minutes). For topping: In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add crumb then sauté until light brown — stirring often. Remove and set aside. For sauce: Melt butter and broth over low heat. Set...
News 8 KFMB

Cooking with Styles | Leeks au Gratin

SAN DIEGO — This is one of those dishes my Dad would make all the time for no particular reason. My brother Gregg and I loved them, but our friend that would come over for dinner couldn't handle all the weird veggies our family would eat. Leeks au Gratin.

