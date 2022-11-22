Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices remain high
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The day before Thanksgiving is typically on of the busiest travel days of the year. But is that still the case this year with the high prices of gas and airfare?. Another story: Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits. "Michigan is...
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a long-distance call Thursday to soldiers deployed overseas. Soldiers in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command received the call and a Happy Thanksgiving from the governor. Weather: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
Arkansas couple accused of stealing hundreds of items charged in court
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was charged in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County Wednesday. Jordan Hicks and Danielle Gross both face a charge of retail fraud, first degree. Investigators say the couple stole clothes, shoes and tools from the Blain's Farm and Fleet in...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for Thanksgiving
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- As you prepare for holiday dinners you may notice the food on your table has gotten a lot more expensive. However, there are alternatives for those who don't want to pay high prices for once-a-year recipes. What's long been considered as a way to save money, now may not be the cheapest option. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of eating your meals at home jumped to 12.4% but dining out is only up 8.6%.
